About this product

Introducing the ﻿G Slim Series, a new line of lightweight technology that combines the luxury of portability with the benefit of affordability.



Sleek in form, with simplicity in operation, the G Slim Vaporizer provides high-performance functionality in a compact apparatus.



Each G Slim comes equipped with a G Slim Tool, Wireless USB Charger, and an On/Off feature to safeguard against inadvertent activation.