About this product

The G-go 650 mAh battery is a unique battery that is equipped with features that no other battery in the market has. The first thing we did is install a smart chip that will allow The G-go battery to heat up for 15-seconds. This allows you to have a battery that will give you the needed power and long vaping draws that will make your experience that much better. The second addition, will be variable voltage, 3.4 (TERPY) – 3.8 (ROBUST). Now you can control your hit like never before. The third addition, is “Session Mode” this allows your battery to fire continuously for 15-seconds. To stop session mode, simply press the button once. This allows you to get an optimal hit every time. Universally compatible with any concentrate atomizer or any concentrate cartridge on the market. The G-go charges via micro USB and is a passthrough, so you can charge and vape at the same time! Product includes - Lifetime Warranty* - 1x 650 mAh G-go battery - 1x Micro USB cable - Fits 510 & 808 threading - Beauty ring for cartridges