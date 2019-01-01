 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Lavender/Lilac Medicated Massage Oil (1 oz.)

by Garden Remedies

About this product

This THC-infused massage oil is great for a topical application to lessen the aches and discomfort from arthritis, achy muscles, or those suffering from limited mobility due to joint pain. *THC/CBD is per pump. Approximately 56 pumps per bottle (Bottle: THC: 117.88mg CBD: 8.12mg)

About this brand

Garden Remedies currently operates dispensaries in Melrose (medical) and Newton (medical and adult use) and Marlborough (adult use).