Scented Energy Lotion Bar
This THC-infused lotion is great for a topical application to lessen the aches and discomfort from arthritis, joint pain and sore muscles. People report the essential oils combined with THC in this product help to relieve a variety of localized pains. *THC/CBD is per bar
Garden Remedies
Garden Remedies currently operates dispensaries in Melrose (medical) and Newton (medical and adult use) and Marlborough (adult use).