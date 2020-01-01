 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Floralicious

by General Hydroponics

About this product

The foundation of Floralicious is Floralicious Plus, our No. 1 nutrient additive. This highly concentrated solution is formulated for use in both the vegetative and flowering stages of growth. Packed with powerful seaweed extracts, carbon-building blocks and aromatic oils, Floralicious Plus enhances colors and aromatic qualities. Exactly What Your Plants Need Floralicious also includes these less-concentrated supplements, designed for particular growth stages: Floralicious Grow, specifically blended for vegetative growth, improves nutrient assimilation and helps build the foundation of root and leaf mass that's needed for superior harvests. Floralicious Bloom, specifically blended for fruiting or flowering stages of growth, improves colors and yields in flowering plants. Whether you're using prepared soil or soilless mixes, coco blends, or hydroponics, Floralicious can help you bring out the best in your plants. Quantities: 8 oz 1 Pint 1 Quart 1 Gallon 2.5 Gallon (Grow & Bloom)

The leading innovator in the field of hydroponics for more than 35 years. We share your passion for plants — that's how we got our start, and that's what keeps driving us forward. Over 40 years ago, an inspired group of scientists, engineers and technicians came together with an ambitious goal: to advance agricultural quality and innovation through the use of key manufacturing processes and cutting-edge research. They succeeded. But it was only the beginning. In launching General Hydroponics, that team created a foundation that's allowed us to expand in meaningful and industry-changing directions. We now have state-of-the-art facilities in North America and Europe where researchers develop products, solutions and systems that help you care for your plants in a way that delivers the best possible results. Our Santa Rosa, Calif., factory features large on-site greenhouses that use alternative energy sources and green technologies to save water and power. A specialized farm division has tested over 100 plant varieties for yield, flavor, nutrition, appearance, disease resistance, growth rate and suitability for hydroponic systems. While improving our customers' growing practices, we're also dedicated to creating a cleaner and more environmentally efficient world. That's why we offer advanced systems powered by solar energy, as well as filtration products that make the most of organic components and nutrient formulations. With industry-leading manufacturing and research, we continually develop products that enhance your results while being kind to the environment. We honor the vision of our founders by always thinking about what's next. With consistent quality, value and results, General Hydroponics remains committed to leading the industry, offering the most innovative products available and serving growers like you around the world.