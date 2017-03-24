 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
KoolBloom

by General Hydroponics

KoolBloom
General Hydroponics Growing Nutrients KoolBloom

About this product

For Flowers and Fruit Liquid KoolBloom is used early and continually builds up flower production. Dry KoolBloom is used late in the bloom phase to increase weight, yield and to encourage rapid ripening. Dry KoolBloom provides an intense final push at the end of the plant's life cycle. Use Liquid Kool Bloom at the beginning to maximize the effect of Dry KoolBloom at the end. Start with liquid, finish with dry. Beautiful blooms come from expert care. Liquid KoolBloom bolsters your efforts with essential nutrients your flowering plants need for vigorous growth, bigger blooms and increased flowering sites. For use between the vegetative and flowering phases, Liquid KoolBloom enriches plants with key components that increase nutrient uptake from roots to buds. With that level of nutrition, more of your buds will get what they need to reach the flowering or fruiting state, and develop into larger blooms or fruits. Great Roots, More Flowers Many types of flowering plants have young, delicate root systems that can be easily disrupted by external stressors, especially during the transition into the flowering and fruiting stage. These challenges can negatively affect that plant cycle and cause buds to fail. Liquid KoolBloom's unique formula gets plants the key nutrients they require — all the way down to the roots — in a way that strengthens and promotes robust growth. Liquid KoolBloom is used early to build up flower production, while a companion product, Dry KoolBloom, focuses on the later stages of ripening. When flowering and fruiting plants are in their last stages of growth, how you address their unique nutrient needs will determine whether you get a bounty or just a bunch of buds. Get bountiful, with Dry KoolBloom. Specifically designed for that final push when buds transition to flowers or fruits, Dry KoolBloom is a nutrient supplement rich with phosphorous, potassium and other ripening elements. In combination, these components give plants precisely what they need, from roots to blooms, to be more productive and vigorous. Multiple Benefits In addition to increased flower density, Dry KoolBloom promotes greater oil and fragrance production along with faster ripening. Highly concentrated and cost effective, this supplement offers macronutrients that are primarily responsible for flower and fruit growth. Dry KoolBloom is used for the ripening stage to increase the intensity of the plant's flowering and fruiting process. A companion product, Liquid KoolBloom, focuses on the earlier stage of transition, from vegetative to flowering state. The combination of these two supplements forms the foundation of our most potent flowering and fruiting formula, bringing you increased yields and bigger, brighter blooms. Liquid KoolBloom Quantities: 1 Quart 1 Gallon 2.5 Gallon 6 Gallon 15 Gallon 55 Gallon KoolBloom Quantities: 4 oz 2.2 lb pouch 16 lb

Derrickbreg

#420sweepstakes This is key to have this product for any grower. Amazing results consistently.

skydyvr

#420sweepstakes I love the dry KoolBloom, it is the BEST additive in soil for the week before flush!!

mryouell

#420sweepstakes love this product have bean using it for almost 2years plants look amazing

About this brand

The leading innovator in the field of hydroponics for more than 35 years. We share your passion for plants — that's how we got our start, and that's what keeps driving us forward. Over 40 years ago, an inspired group of scientists, engineers and technicians came together with an ambitious goal: to advance agricultural quality and innovation through the use of key manufacturing processes and cutting-edge research. They succeeded. But it was only the beginning. In launching General Hydroponics, that team created a foundation that's allowed us to expand in meaningful and industry-changing directions. We now have state-of-the-art facilities in North America and Europe where researchers develop products, solutions and systems that help you care for your plants in a way that delivers the best possible results. Our Santa Rosa, Calif., factory features large on-site greenhouses that use alternative energy sources and green technologies to save water and power. A specialized farm division has tested over 100 plant varieties for yield, flavor, nutrition, appearance, disease resistance, growth rate and suitability for hydroponic systems. While improving our customers' growing practices, we're also dedicated to creating a cleaner and more environmentally efficient world. That's why we offer advanced systems powered by solar energy, as well as filtration products that make the most of organic components and nutrient formulations. With industry-leading manufacturing and research, we continually develop products that enhance your results while being kind to the environment. We honor the vision of our founders by always thinking about what's next. With consistent quality, value and results, General Hydroponics remains committed to leading the industry, offering the most innovative products available and serving growers like you around the world.