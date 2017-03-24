 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Growing
  4. Hydroponics
  5. pH Buffers

pH Buffers

by General Hydroponics

Skip to Reviews
5.02
General Hydroponics Growing Hydroponics pH Buffers

Similar items

Show all

About this product

To maximize plant growth, the pH level of your nutrients should be slightly acidic. Experienced growers consider the ideal pH for most crops to fall between 5.5 and 6.5. Users of General Hydroponics nutrient products generally do not experience problems maintaining the proper pH range because our formulas are pH buffered. However, some important exceptions do exist. pH can acidify to an unacceptable level when nutrient solutions are used with poor quality water, or pH unstable media, such as rockwool. High growth rates can also destabilize pH. pH Test Kit General Hydroponics pH Test Kits make pH testing easy. Fill a test-tube halfway with nutrient, add a few drops of pH Test Indicator, and observe the coloration of the liquid in the test vial. Many experienced growers prefer our pH Test Kit to expensive electronic meters because it is reliable and easy of use. Quantities: 1 oz pH Test Indicator General Hydroponics pH Test Kits make pH testing easy. Simply fill a test-tube halfway with nutrient, add a few drops of pH Test Indicator, and observe the coloration of the liquid in the test vial. Many growers prefer our pH Test Kit to expensive electronic meters because of its reliability and ease of use. Quantities: 1 oz 8 oz pH Up The premium solution maintaining and raise a nutrient's pH level. Base formulated using Potassium Hydroxide and Potassium Carbonate. Add a little at a time if your nutrient pH is too low in order to raise the pH to the proper level. pH Down The premium solution maintaining and lower a nutrient's pH level. Acid formulated using food grade Phosphoric acid. Just add a little at a time if your nutrient pH is too high in order to lower the pH to the proper level. Quantities: 8 oz - Liquid 1 Quart - Liquid 1 Gallon - Liquid 2.2 lb - Dry 16 lb - Dry

2 customer reviews

5.02

write a review

BuckyBuckerson

#420sweepstakes Living in the south bay area I have incredibly hard water with a pH of 8.5 on a good day. My hydro store recommended GH pH Down and it works incredibly well. It doesn't take much to get my water balanced to the sweet spot. The price won't break the bank either. I can't say enough about this product and it's ease of use. Helps me make my garden happy!

skydyvr

#420sweepstakes I love the GH/GO products - and this is the best! In DWC, once I add nutrients it is always 4.8 - 4.9. I don't even need to drag out the measuring stuff again - a capful of the pH Up ALWAYS gets me to 5.8 - 5.9. Product consistency and performance w/ GH is *awesome*!!

About this brand

General Hydroponics Logo
The leading innovator in the field of hydroponics for more than 35 years. We share your passion for plants — that's how we got our start, and that's what keeps driving us forward. Over 40 years ago, an inspired group of scientists, engineers and technicians came together with an ambitious goal: to advance agricultural quality and innovation through the use of key manufacturing processes and cutting-edge research. They succeeded. But it was only the beginning. In launching General Hydroponics, that team created a foundation that's allowed us to expand in meaningful and industry-changing directions. We now have state-of-the-art facilities in North America and Europe where researchers develop products, solutions and systems that help you care for your plants in a way that delivers the best possible results. Our Santa Rosa, Calif., factory features large on-site greenhouses that use alternative energy sources and green technologies to save water and power. A specialized farm division has tested over 100 plant varieties for yield, flavor, nutrition, appearance, disease resistance, growth rate and suitability for hydroponic systems. While improving our customers' growing practices, we're also dedicated to creating a cleaner and more environmentally efficient world. That's why we offer advanced systems powered by solar energy, as well as filtration products that make the most of organic components and nutrient formulations. With industry-leading manufacturing and research, we continually develop products that enhance your results while being kind to the environment. We honor the vision of our founders by always thinking about what's next. With consistent quality, value and results, General Hydroponics remains committed to leading the industry, offering the most innovative products available and serving growers like you around the world.