247Garden 1/8" Heavy Duty Ratchet Reflector Hangers w/ Nylon Gear (Pair 150LB Max)
by 247 Garden
To maximize plant growth, the pH level of your nutrients should be slightly acidic. Experienced growers consider the ideal pH for most crops to fall between 5.5 and 6.5. Users of General Hydroponics nutrient products generally do not experience problems maintaining the proper pH range because our formulas are pH buffered. However, some important exceptions do exist. pH can acidify to an unacceptable level when nutrient solutions are used with poor quality water, or pH unstable media, such as rockwool. High growth rates can also destabilize pH. pH Test Kit General Hydroponics pH Test Kits make pH testing easy. Fill a test-tube halfway with nutrient, add a few drops of pH Test Indicator, and observe the coloration of the liquid in the test vial. Many experienced growers prefer our pH Test Kit to expensive electronic meters because it is reliable and easy of use. Quantities: 1 oz pH Test Indicator General Hydroponics pH Test Kits make pH testing easy. Simply fill a test-tube halfway with nutrient, add a few drops of pH Test Indicator, and observe the coloration of the liquid in the test vial. Many growers prefer our pH Test Kit to expensive electronic meters because of its reliability and ease of use. Quantities: 1 oz 8 oz pH Up The premium solution maintaining and raise a nutrient's pH level. Base formulated using Potassium Hydroxide and Potassium Carbonate. Add a little at a time if your nutrient pH is too low in order to raise the pH to the proper level. pH Down The premium solution maintaining and lower a nutrient's pH level. Acid formulated using food grade Phosphoric acid. Just add a little at a time if your nutrient pH is too high in order to lower the pH to the proper level. Quantities: 8 oz - Liquid 1 Quart - Liquid 1 Gallon - Liquid 2.2 lb - Dry 16 lb - Dry
on March 24th, 2017
#420sweepstakes Living in the south bay area I have incredibly hard water with a pH of 8.5 on a good day. My hydro store recommended GH pH Down and it works incredibly well. It doesn't take much to get my water balanced to the sweet spot. The price won't break the bank either. I can't say enough about this product and it's ease of use. Helps me make my garden happy!
on March 23rd, 2017
#420sweepstakes I love the GH/GO products - and this is the best! In DWC, once I add nutrients it is always 4.8 - 4.9. I don't even need to drag out the measuring stuff again - a capful of the pH Up ALWAYS gets me to 5.8 - 5.9. Product consistency and performance w/ GH is *awesome*!!