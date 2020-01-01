 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by General Hydroponics

Root Inoculants and Protectors SubCulture-M is a unique blend of mycorrhizae that can be dusted on roots during transplant. SubCulture-B is a blend of cultured bacteria that can be used in hydroponic reservoirs and in soils. Both products allow your plants to develop a symbiotic relationship with the media, nutrients and microbiology that serve to increase your plants immunity to disease and also promote a huge increase in yields. SubCulture-M Mycorrhizal Root Inoculant Builds strong root systems Greatly increases root mass to enhance growth & yield Helps plants absorb nutrients & water more efficiently SubCulture-M is a mycorrhiza root inoculant that contains a wide diversity of endo & ecto mycorrhizal fungi that colonize plant roots. These beneficial fungi form a fine network of fibrous strands that serve as an extension of the plants root system; increasing root area and helping plants absorb water and nutrients. Use SubCulture-M from germination or propagation all the way through harvest. Reduce the amount of fertilizer while achieving superior growth & huge yields. For safety information: See the Subculture-M MSDS here See the Subculture-M Label here Specifically formulated for growth systems using coco, soil, hydroponic and soilless mediums, SubCulture-B is a bacterial root inoculant that's packed with beneficial microorganisms. The supplement works to increase vitality and yield in all plants. The bacteria in SubCulture-B are cultured in a highly salt-tolerant environment, so they work well with mineral-based nutrients (a vital part of coco systems in particular). The strains maintain symbiotic relationships with plants and strengthen the soil-food web that gives plants their solid foundation. In addition, these bacteria allow plants to ingest nitrogen, carbon compounds and sulfur, and turn those essential components into key compounds for growth. Steadier Growth Beneficial bacteria help recycle nutrients back to the plants. Without these nutrients, plants would have a much harder time trying to access certain minerals and compounds. SubCulture-B has the ability to sequester and absorb these elements so plants can use them more easily. This results in a steadier rate of growth as well as more buffered pH levels in the soil. Our cutting-edge root inoculant can be dusted on roots during transplants to increase plant immunity, reduce the stress of transition and strengthen root growth for more predictable growing. Quantities: 75 g 150 g 300 g 600 g

The leading innovator in the field of hydroponics for more than 35 years. We share your passion for plants — that's how we got our start, and that's what keeps driving us forward. Over 40 years ago, an inspired group of scientists, engineers and technicians came together with an ambitious goal: to advance agricultural quality and innovation through the use of key manufacturing processes and cutting-edge research. They succeeded. But it was only the beginning. In launching General Hydroponics, that team created a foundation that's allowed us to expand in meaningful and industry-changing directions. We now have state-of-the-art facilities in North America and Europe where researchers develop products, solutions and systems that help you care for your plants in a way that delivers the best possible results. Our Santa Rosa, Calif., factory features large on-site greenhouses that use alternative energy sources and green technologies to save water and power. A specialized farm division has tested over 100 plant varieties for yield, flavor, nutrition, appearance, disease resistance, growth rate and suitability for hydroponic systems. While improving our customers' growing practices, we're also dedicated to creating a cleaner and more environmentally efficient world. That's why we offer advanced systems powered by solar energy, as well as filtration products that make the most of organic components and nutrient formulations. With industry-leading manufacturing and research, we continually develop products that enhance your results while being kind to the environment. We honor the vision of our founders by always thinking about what's next. With consistent quality, value and results, General Hydroponics remains committed to leading the industry, offering the most innovative products available and serving growers like you around the world.