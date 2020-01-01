 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
BioMarine

by General Organics

BioMarine is an organic fertilizer derived from squid. We chose squid due to the huge populations in the oceans that are out of balance with fish populations. Squid have the added benefit of high protein plus polysaccharide content. This supports healthy plant growth and stimulates microbiology in the root zone. BioMarine benefits all types of plants during all phases of growth from seedling through harvest. Use as a standalone fertilizer for plants growing in rich organic soils, or as a nutrient supplement in addition to other products in the General Organics line for more complete or specialized plant nutrition. Quantities: 1 Quart 1 Gallon 2.5 Gallon 6 Gallon

General Organics provides gardeners with a superior line of plant foods and supplements. Each product in the GO line enables you to enrich your garden, your life and the planet. Our commitment is to provide simple and innovative products of unsurpassed quality. General Organics is passionate about plants. That’s why we develop and manufacture products that focus on giving plants what they need, when they need it. From enhancing soil viability to providing beneficial nutrients, our blends deliver the types of ingredients you need for a flourishing, thriving garden. We know that soil quality, root development, plant nutrition, foliage strength, water conservation and bloom quantity matter to you — and that’s why they matter to us. General Organics products help your plants at any stage of growth, no matter what growing medium you choose. General Organics products are formulated with botanical extracts and natural minerals for performance and purity. General Organics’ line of superior fertilizers and supplements are formulated to enhance the biology in the root zone, and are suitable for all kinds of soil and media. Your plants will fulfill their genetic potential with rapid growth, high yields and outstanding fragrance.