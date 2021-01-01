About this product

BioMarine is an organic fertilizer derived from squid. We chose squid due to the huge populations in the oceans that are out of balance with fish populations. Squid have the added benefit of high protein plus polysaccharide content. This supports healthy plant growth and stimulates microbiology in the root zone. BioMarine benefits all types of plants during all phases of growth from seedling through harvest. Use as a standalone fertilizer for plants growing in rich organic soils, or as a nutrient supplement in addition to other products in the General Organics line for more complete or specialized plant nutrition.



Quantities:



1 Quart

1 Gallon

2.5 Gallon

6 Gallon