by General Organics

About this product

BioThrive vegan plant food formulas are specifically designed to meet the comprehensive needs of all plants through every stage of growth. We base our formulations on ecological principals that maintain respect for the environment while providing plants balanced nutrition. The ingredients are entirely vegan, containing natural plant extracts, sea kelp, and mined minerals. BioThrive actively improves the root environment by feeding the microbes that live in harmony with your plant. This provides the essential nutrition that creates healthy vegetative, flowering, and fruiting growth. BioThrive is ideal for every type of plant and can be applied along with other products in the General Organics or General Hydroponics line and can be used for all plants in prepared soil/soilless mixes and coco blends. BioThrive Grow is formulated to maximize vegetative growth by supplying plants with a custom diet that stimulates vigorous root and foliage development. Through proper nutrition, we create a strong frame for later flower, fruit, and seed production. Use BioThrive Grow to give all types of plants a strong start. BioThrive Bloom provides fruiting and flowering plants with essential nutrients, perfectly balanced for superior blooms and bountiful harvests. Specially designed to maximize fruit, flower and seed production, this unique formulation will give you bigger, more nutritious and delicious yields. BioThrive Bloom benefits all kinds of plants during the flowering and fruiting phases of growth. Available Sizes: 1 Pint 1 Quart 1 Gallon 2.5 Gallon 6 Gallon 15 Gallon 55 Gallon

About this brand

General Organics provides gardeners with a superior line of plant foods and supplements. Each product in the GO line enables you to enrich your garden, your life and the planet. Our commitment is to provide simple and innovative products of unsurpassed quality. General Organics is passionate about plants. That’s why we develop and manufacture products that focus on giving plants what they need, when they need it. From enhancing soil viability to providing beneficial nutrients, our blends deliver the types of ingredients you need for a flourishing, thriving garden. We know that soil quality, root development, plant nutrition, foliage strength, water conservation and bloom quantity matter to you — and that’s why they matter to us. General Organics products help your plants at any stage of growth, no matter what growing medium you choose. General Organics products are formulated with botanical extracts and natural minerals for performance and purity. General Organics’ line of superior fertilizers and supplements are formulated to enhance the biology in the root zone, and are suitable for all kinds of soil and media. Your plants will fulfill their genetic potential with rapid growth, high yields and outstanding fragrance.