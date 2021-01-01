About this product

BioThrive vegan plant food formulas are specifically designed to meet the comprehensive needs of all plants through every stage of growth. We base our formulations on ecological principals that maintain respect for the environment while providing plants balanced nutrition. The ingredients are entirely vegan, containing natural plant extracts, sea kelp, and mined minerals.



BioThrive actively improves the root environment by feeding the microbes that live in harmony with your plant. This provides the essential nutrition that creates healthy vegetative, flowering, and fruiting growth. BioThrive is ideal for every type of plant and can be applied along with other products in the General Organics or General Hydroponics line and can be used for all plants in prepared soil/soilless mixes and coco blends.



BioThrive Grow is formulated to maximize vegetative growth by supplying plants with a custom diet that stimulates vigorous root and foliage development. Through proper nutrition, we create a strong frame for later flower, fruit, and seed production. Use BioThrive Grow to give all types of plants a strong start.



BioThrive Bloom provides fruiting and flowering plants with essential nutrients, perfectly balanced for superior blooms and bountiful harvests. Specially designed to maximize fruit, flower and seed production, this unique formulation will give you bigger, more nutritious and delicious yields. BioThrive Bloom benefits all kinds of plants during the flowering and fruiting phases of growth.



Available Sizes:



1 Pint

1 Quart

1 Gallon

2.5 Gallon

6 Gallon

15 Gallon

55 Gallon