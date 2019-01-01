 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Portable vaporizers
  5. RSO Vape Cartridge

RSO Vape Cartridge

by GENESIS PHARMS

Write a review
GENESIS PHARMS Vaping Portable Vaporizers RSO Vape Cartridge

About this product

A new proprietary method of concentration that has led to a vapable form of Whole Plant Concentrate (RSO). With the intention of preserving the flavor and the effectiveness of the whole plant, these cartridges taste like cannabis (not artificial flavors), are smooth to hit, have a psychoactive, heady effect, and have been reported to have a therapeutic body high. NO ADDED FILLERS (PG/PEG/CO)

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

GENESIS PHARMS Logo
Wholesaler, Producer, and Processor 541 505 8367 RSO PRODUCTS AVAILABLE NOW! CBD/THC Whole Plant Concentrate Personal Massage Oil Whole Plant Concentrate Vape Cartridge We carry Sun grown and Organic Certified Kind Flowers. *SHISHKABERRY *MASTER KUSH *DURBAN POISON *LEMON KUSH *LEMON OG *VIOLET DELIGHT *GG4 *BLACKBERRY KUSH *DEVILICIOUS *STARSHIP MORE COMING SOON!