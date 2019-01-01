About this product

A new proprietary method of concentration that has led to a vapable form of Whole Plant Concentrate (RSO). With the intention of preserving the flavor and the effectiveness of the whole plant, these cartridges taste like cannabis (not artificial flavors), are smooth to hit, have a psychoactive, heady effect, and have been reported to have a therapeutic body high. NO ADDED FILLERS (PG/PEG/CO)