Mandarin Cookies x Code Blue Cured Sugar 0.5g
by MPX Melting Point Extracts
0.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 20.6 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
0.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 20.6 miles away
A concentration made from the whole cannabis plant that results in a full spectrum of cannabinoids, including THC and CBD. This therapeutic oil may provide relief for a wide variety of conditions. Start with a size of a half of a grain of rice and increase as needed or tolerated.
Be the first to review this product.