GeoScale™

by GeoShepard

About this product

Using an iPhone application & our upgraded NTEP certified Ohaus scale, we wirelessly ingest the METRC barcode and the weight automatically for plants, harvests, and packages. Then publish this to METRC for you. No more pen & paper!!

About this brand

The GeoShepard™ Automation Solution allows cannabis cultivators to automate the data entry of compliance information into METRC. Thus, eliminating costly mistakes and reducing considerable labor. There are 2 products making up our solution: GeoScale™ Using an iPhone application & our upgraded NTEP certified Ohaus scale, we wirelessly ingest the METRC barcode and the weight automatically for plants, harvests, and packages. Then publish this to METRC for you. No more pen & paper!! For more information, click HERE or click HERE for our cost savings calculator. GeoTrack™ GeoTrack™ allows the cultivator to track employees while they change the growth phase of plants, move plants, and/or destroy plants. For more information, click HERE. Certified METRC integrator for AK, CA, CO, DC, MA, MD, MI, MT, NV, OH, and OR.