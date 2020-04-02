Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
#GetGlued w/ Original Glue (GG4) (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue 4) by GG Strains is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas, inherited from his parent’s strains. GG4 was created by crossing with the following strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Achievements: Original Glue (GG4) has taken first place in the both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 High Times Cannabis Cups, as well first place in the 2015 Cannabis High Times World Cup in Jamaica, this hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with the real certified Original Glue (GG4) (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue 4) by GG Strains. Original Glue (GG4) • Lineage: Sour Dubb x Chem Sis x Chocolate Diesel • Hybrid: Indica Dominant / 63% Indica 37% Sativa • Breeders: Joesy Whales, Lone Watty founders of GG Strains • THC Range: THC Range: 27-30% • Aroma: Earthy, Pinny, Chocolate, Very potent! • Flavor: Chemmy, Diesel taste • Form: Clone Only from Awarding Winning Strain • Flowers: 58 days and 63 days • Yield: High Yield – Indoor/Outdoor • Vegetation: Relatively Fast • Certified Crosses: GG5, GlueChee, Purple Glue • Hashtags: #GG4 #OriginalGlue • Multiple High Times Cup Winner. “My friend describes it as soda bottle weed…you look cool on the outside, but inside you’re fizzy and bubbly. A “Sativa lovers indica” or “indica lovers sativa” same thing.” ~ McDabber
on April 2nd, 2020
Got this in a Cresco cart. Flavor is amazing. High is heavy. I've watched 1 season of Westworld very intently.
on March 17th, 2020
Ok ok
on March 4th, 2020
Superb heavy leaning Indica hybrid with good THC levels and an excellent end of the work day high. Turn on a sporting event, or a movie, etc... and you will find that a couple hours have passed and you haven't moved since you sat down. Highly recommend GG4 to experienced indulgers. May be too much for a novice.
Original Glue (GG4), developed by GG Strains, is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).