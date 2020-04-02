About this product

#GetGlued w/ Original Glue (GG4) (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue 4) by GG Strains is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas, inherited from his parent’s strains. GG4 was created by crossing with the following strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Achievements: Original Glue (GG4) has taken first place in the both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 High Times Cannabis Cups, as well first place in the 2015 Cannabis High Times World Cup in Jamaica, this hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with the real certified Original Glue (GG4) (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue 4) by GG Strains. Original Glue (GG4) • Lineage: Sour Dubb x Chem Sis x Chocolate Diesel • Hybrid: Indica Dominant / 63% Indica 37% Sativa • Breeders: Joesy Whales, Lone Watty founders of GG Strains • THC Range: THC Range: 27-30% • Aroma: Earthy, Pinny, Chocolate, Very potent! • Flavor: Chemmy, Diesel taste • Form: Clone Only from Awarding Winning Strain • Flowers: 58 days and 63 days • Yield: High Yield – Indoor/Outdoor • Vegetation: Relatively Fast • Certified Crosses: GG5, GlueChee, Purple Glue • Hashtags: #GG4 #OriginalGlue • Multiple High Times Cup Winner. “My friend describes it as soda bottle weed…you look cool on the outside, but inside you’re fizzy and bubbly. A “Sativa lovers indica” or “indica lovers sativa” same thing.” ~ McDabber