ThaKiefThief
on July 16th, 2019
Awesome bag! Traveled from LAX to Seattle with total confidence.
Our new smell proof duffel bag, is lined with a carbon filter to keep scents in. For an extra added protection we added air tight zippers. All black canvas with artwork embroidered throughout the bag. Keeps odors from escaping, with the Ghoxt duffel bag!
