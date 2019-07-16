 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
GHOXT Smell Proof Duffel Bag

by GHOXT

$140.00MSRP

About this product

Our new smell proof duffel bag, is lined with a carbon filter to keep scents in. For an extra added protection we added air tight zippers. All black canvas with artwork embroidered throughout the bag. Keeps odors from escaping, with the Ghoxt duffel bag!

1 customer review

ThaKiefThief

Awesome bag! Traveled from LAX to Seattle with total confidence.

About this brand

Ghoxt, is a label inspired by a culture of hustlers. For those who rise above, and stay afloat. We make products that won't slow your hustle. From smell proof backpacks and duffel bags, to limited edition accessories and apparel. The general store for trappers worldwide. Ghoxt Life.