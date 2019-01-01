About this product
Lemon Drop CBD Hemp by Glass City Smoke Shop
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Lemon Drop
Lemon Drop is a mellow, fluffy bud that provides a pleasant, giggly sensation. This strain tends to provide a more euphoric, focused experience, though some phenotypes produce a stronger body feeling that is relaxing yet not overpowering. Fittingly, Lemon Drop has a lemony, clean taste that is reminiscent of the candy of the same name.
About this brand
Glass City Smoke Shop
The Lowest Prices on Glass, CBD, & Vape anywhere in the Triad