 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Citrus Apricot [Infused 5 Pack] GHF x FIELD

Citrus Apricot [Infused 5 Pack] GHF x FIELD

by Glass House Farms

Write a review
Glass House Farms Cannabis Pre-rolls Citrus Apricot [Infused 5 Pack] GHF x FIELD

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Hello, sunshine. Where sugar meets citrus, this pre-roll checks all the boxes for a calm and creative high. You can expect a bold, lemon-berry blast to the palate that’ll linger long after you’ve burned this one down. The initial euphoria fades gently into a chilled out vibe, as the slight indica dominance tempers the high and rounds out this potent, vibrant pre-roll. Flavors: bold and bright citrus, with berries in the background Feelings: contentment and creative clarity Usage: mood booster, creativity enhancer Strain Collab: (Orange Apricot x Blue Dolphin) extract x Sugar Tarts flower

About this brand

Glass House Farms Logo
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems. Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review