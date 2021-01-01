About this product

Hello, sunshine. Where sugar meets citrus, this pre-roll checks all the boxes for a calm and creative high. You can expect a bold, lemon-berry blast to the palate that’ll linger long after you’ve burned this one down. The initial euphoria fades gently into a chilled out vibe, as the slight indica dominance tempers the high and rounds out this potent, vibrant pre-roll.



Flavors: bold and bright citrus, with berries in the background

Feelings: contentment and creative clarity

Usage: mood booster, creativity enhancer

Strain Collab: (Orange Apricot x Blue Dolphin) extract x Sugar Tarts flower