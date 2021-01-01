About this product

Everyone loves GSC —and not just the actual cookies but the ever-popular cannabis strain too. So it comes as no surprise that this staple strain’s offspring, Do-Si-Dos is garnering the same amount of adoration. Whether you’re having a chill night in or heading to bed, it will be hard not to fall in love with Do-Si-Dos' profoundly relaxing powers. Let the smooth diesel and earth-forward smoke put you under its spell as you savor a sense-heightened euphoria that rolls on and on. Feelings: Relaxed Euphoria, Open Heart, Heightened Senses Flavor: Diesel, Loam, Citrus Usage: Sleep, Night In, Relaxing