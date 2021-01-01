 Loading…

Jelly Fish [28g Smalls]

by Glass House Farms

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

When you feel tight, in your muscles or in your mind, itʼs time for Jelly Fish™. Delivering relaxation, calm, and relief, this Glass House Farms-exclusive strain was designed to produce a rare balance of both familiar and up-and-coming cannabinoids, imparting only a barely-there high. With just enough THC to get things going, Jelly Fish™ marries a substantial serving of CBD with the uncommon cannabinoids CBC and CBG, all working in harmony to help you loosen, rebalance, and untie til you're just right. Feelings: Non-Psychoactive, Chill, Relaxed, Smooth Flavor: Floral, Earthy, Sweet Usage: Post-Workout, De-stress, Relax, Recover Lineage: Power Plant x Lavender

About this brand

Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems. Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.

