Mimosa [5 Pack]

by Glass House Farms

About this product

Herbal and tangy, pine boughs and oranges, Mimosa comes on like a crisp SoCal winter, or, well, a mimosa. Its effects kick off strong and fast, but mellow quickly into a daytime buzz that’s an ideal balance of its parents: focused energy from Clementine and thoughtful joy from Purple Punch. This modern, complex creation will have you feeling capable and motivated, chatty and friendly to every neighbor, yet still ready to take in the sunset in an Adirondack chair out back. Feelings: Focused, social, on it Flavors: Rich and sweet, citrus, pine Usage: Connected conversation, getting productive, controlling pain Lineage: Purple Punch x Clementine

About this brand

Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems. Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.

