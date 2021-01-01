About this product

Herbal and tangy, pine boughs and oranges, Mimosa comes on like a crisp SoCal winter, or, well, a mimosa. Its effects kick off strong and fast, but mellow quickly into a daytime buzz that’s an ideal balance of its parents: focused energy from Clementine and thoughtful joy from Purple Punch. This modern, complex creation will have you feeling capable and motivated, chatty and friendly to every neighbor, yet still ready to take in the sunset in an Adirondack chair out back.



Feelings: Focused, social, on it

Flavors: Rich and sweet, citrus, pine

Usage: Connected conversation, getting productive, controlling pain

Lineage: Purple Punch x Clementine