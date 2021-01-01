About this product

If you’ve ever been to the Padaro Pipeline in Santa Barbara, you know you’re in for a wavy ride with this aptly named strain. As the second phenotype of our Tropic Heat cultivar, these indica-leaning buds smell of delicious tropical fruits but with an old-school gas-forward kick. Roll up a joint of this diesel-y delight and get ready to feel upbeat and giggly without being slowed down. Just ride the wave and chill, man. Feelings: Euphoric, Giggly, Social Flavor: Diesel, Pineapple, Ripe Mango Usage: Mood Boost, Movie Night, Kickback After the Bar Lineage: OG Kush Breath x Purple Punch Top Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Humulene, Bisabolol