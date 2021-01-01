 Loading…

Padaro Pipeline [7g Smalls]

by Glass House Farms

Glass House Farms Cannabis Flower Padaro Pipeline [7g Smalls]

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

If you’ve ever been to the Padaro Pipeline in Santa Barbara, you know you’re in for a wavy ride with this aptly named strain. As the second phenotype of our Tropic Heat cultivar, these indica-leaning buds smell of delicious tropical fruits but with an old-school gas-forward kick. Roll up a joint of this diesel-y delight and get ready to feel upbeat and giggly without being slowed down. Just ride the wave and chill, man. Feelings: Euphoric, Giggly, Social Flavor: Diesel, Pineapple, Ripe Mango Usage: Mood Boost, Movie Night, Kickback After the Bar Lineage: OG Kush Breath x Purple Punch Top Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Humulene, Bisabolol

About this brand

Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems. Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.

