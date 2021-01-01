About this product

Born from the infamous duo OG Kush and Chem Dawg, Roll’s Choice lets your body and mind ride off into the sunset with the top down. Leading with a skunky aroma with a sour yet piney finish, these sticky hybrid buds give you an upbeat burst of energy that gives way to a hazy head high. As the stress melts from your body and mind, this top-shelf strain will take you on a journey. Feelings: Relaxed, Carefree, Uplifted Flavor: Sour Funk, Pine, Diesel Usage: Binge Watching, Nighttime Sesh, Deep Breathing Top Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Limonene