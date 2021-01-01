 Loading…

Slurricane [1g Preroll]

by Glass House Farms

This enticing, delicious powerhouse promises to leave you dazed, but never confused. Bred from two world-class parents – Do Si Dos and Purple Punch – Slurricane arrives with a tropical fruit aroma and tastes of blueberries and cream, making it a superb after-dinner treat. With a deep body high that creeps up slowly, you’ll find yourself sinking into the couch or climbing into bed. And soon, any negative thoughts will be spirited away, leaving you with an expansive, blissed-out calm that restores balance to the mind as well. Doing nothing has never been so easy. Flavor: berries, spice, cream Feeling: euphoric, sedated, bliss Usage: tension-relief, head-to-toe tingle, complete couch-lock Lineage: Do si do x Purple Punch

Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems. Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.

