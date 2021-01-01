About this product

This balanced, bright hybrid is a great fit for daytime use and achieves its effects without any drowsy, energy-sapping come-down. With buds that look uncannily like a snow-dusted forest, WiFi OG is ideal for artistic endeavors and social gatherings, or just a little boost in lieu of that afternoon espresso. The moment you’re connected, WiFi OG will leave you feeling focused and inspired, ready to tackle the day with a few extra megabytes of speed. Feelings: cerebral, uplifting, focused Flavor: minty pine, sweet citrus, black pepper Usage: daytime get-togethers, energy boost, creativity jolt