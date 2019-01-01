 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Bowl pieces
  5. 10mm Reverse Bowl with Handle

10mm Reverse Bowl with Handle

by Glassics

Write a review
Glassics Smoking Bowl Pieces 10mm Reverse Bowl with Handle
Glassics Smoking Bowl Pieces 10mm Reverse Bowl with Handle

$5.00MSRP

About this product

Buy Here: https://www.glassics.co/10mm-reverse-bowl-with-handle/ This 10mm Reverse Bowl with Ring fits all of our 10mm "concentrate" Rigs and converts them into "dry" water pipes. It features thick glass construction with a single hole in the center of the small-sized bowl as well as a glass handle fixed at the base for cool handling. More information about converting between dry and concentrate uses can be found in our Blog.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Glassics Logo
Glassics is a Seattle-based company striving to provide a more satisfying online headshop experience focusing on function, simplicity and affordability. Here you will find only the most iconic and practical scientific glass water pipe designs and accessories that meet the needs of both first-time and veteran smokers alike with no room for gimmicky or flashy products. Our carefully curated selection makes shopping a breeze and ensures that you will find what you need at the best possible price.