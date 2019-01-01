About this product
Buy Here: https://www.glassics.co/3-5-diffused-downstem/ This 3.5" Diffused Downstem can be used to replace any downstem on any water pipe that we carry and can be paired with any 14mm bowl piece. The horizontal slits and tapered hole at the bottom of the downstem encourage greater diffusion of smoke bubbles. This helps break up the smoke so that more contact is made with the water creating an even smoother hit.
Glassics
Glassics is a Seattle-based company striving to provide a more satisfying online headshop experience focusing on function, simplicity and affordability. Here you will find only the most iconic and practical scientific glass water pipe designs and accessories that meet the needs of both first-time and veteran smokers alike with no room for gimmicky or flashy products. Our carefully curated selection makes shopping a breeze and ensures that you will find what you need at the best possible price.