RioDeJaneiro23
on February 8th, 2020
I just picked this indica dominant hybrid (85% indica/15% sativa) strain that is a potent cross between the hugely popular Girl Scout Cookies X Pink Panties strains. Sunset Sherbert sets itself apart in its sweet, earthy, mellow flavor and dark purple calyx coloring dotted with trichomes. This gorgeous girl has high amounts of farnesene which smooths out the “high”. Anyone who experiences paranoia will love the Sherbert. I bough the last one they had left. I eventually disappeared into the movie Doctor Sleep and what an adventure it was. If you can find Woodward's Sunset Sherbert or any other company/cultivator that grows this particular strain, you should do yourself a favor and tell your bustender, "Um, Yes, and THANK YOU!!" I know I did.