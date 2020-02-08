 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Sunset Sherbert

by Green Leaf Medical (gLeaf)

5.01
Green Leaf Medical (gLeaf) Cannabis Flower Sunset Sherbert

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Sunset Sherbert by Green Leaf Medical (gLeaf)

1 customer review

5.01

RioDeJaneiro23

I just picked this indica dominant hybrid (85% indica/15% sativa) strain that is a potent cross between the hugely popular Girl Scout Cookies X Pink Panties strains. Sunset Sherbert sets itself apart in its sweet, earthy, mellow flavor and dark purple calyx coloring dotted with trichomes. This gorgeous girl has high amounts of farnesene which smooths out the “high”. Anyone who experiences paranoia will love the Sherbert. I bough the last one they had left. I eventually disappeared into the movie Doctor Sleep and what an adventure it was. If you can find Woodward's Sunset Sherbert or any other company/cultivator that grows this particular strain, you should do yourself a favor and tell your bustender, "Um, Yes, and THANK YOU!!" I know I did.

Our products will be available at dispensaries throughout Maryland. A complete list of locations that carry our products will be available on our website. If you own a dispensary please contact our team today! In our 45,000 square foot, state of the art facility in Frederick, Maryland we cultivate 21 strains of high quality medical cannabis in a wide variety of cannabinoid profiles. Our products are laboratory tested and held to the highest standards. Look for our products at your local dispensary and experience the gLeaf difference today!