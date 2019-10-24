We have produced the first chewable CBD tablet on the market. We manufacture in Albuquerque and comply to FDA cGMP 210/211 OTC Pharma guidelines. - this is a fancy way of saying that our tablet is made under the same standards as over-the-counter pharmacy medications. Not only that, but we test everything from content uniformity (guaranteeing we have at least 10mg of CBD per dose) to equipment cleaning validations ensuring there is no contamination from other products to California compliant testing of our tablets and more. Every bottle has a batch number on it and the test results for each batch are easily accessible on our website via a QR code on the bottle. In short, we are a new way to take CBD, and we take quality very seriously.