Tayakede75
on October 24th, 2019
After I dropped and destroyed my last tincture bottle I decided I was done, the store I go to turned me on to these, and I couldn't be happier.
$39.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
We know that you care about what you put into your body, and so do we. That's why we use the highest quality ingredients possible to make our tablets. You can rest easy knowing that you’re taking the finest CBD product available for you. • No Artificial Ingredients • CBD Isolate • Accurate Dosing • USADA and WADA Compliant • Manufactured in an FDA Regulated Facility • Third-Party Ingredient and Finished Product Testing • Delicious Chewable Tablet • Not a Messy Tincture or Sugary Gummy • Easy to Take (Think Chewable Vitamin or Altoid) • Fits in a Pocket or Purse • FREE Same Day Shipping (US Residents) Elderberry Flavor 30 Chewable Tablets 10mg CBD each
on October 21st, 2019
Great stuff. Easy to take, no sguar great for my diet and mind.
on October 21st, 2019
Help me with my recovery. Always in my gym bag.