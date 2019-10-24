 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Chewable CBD Tablets - GloPack (5ct)

by Glo CBD

We now offer a (5ct) Glo Pack. It's a great way to try our Chewable CBD tablets or for when you are on the go! We know that you care about what you put into your body, and so do we. That's why we use the highest quality ingredients possible to make our tablets. You can rest easy knowing that you’re taking the finest CBD product available for you. • No Artificial Ingredients • CBD Isolate • Accurate Dosing • USADA and WADA Compliant • Manufactured in an FDA Regulated Facility • Third-Party Ingredient and Finished Product Testing • Delicious Chewable Tablet • Not a Messy Tincture or Sugary Gummy • Easy to Take (Think Chewable Vitamin or Altoid) • Fits in a Pocket or Purse • FREE Same Day Shipping (US Residents) Elderberry Flavor 5 Chewable Tablets 10mg CBD each

Tayakede75

After I dropped and shattered my last tincture bottle I decided I was done. Cleaning up a $100 mess wasn't fun. The store I go to turned me on to these and I'm glad they did.

CBDFan1119

Great stuff. Easy to take, no sugar great for my diet and mind.

We have produced the first chewable CBD tablet on the market. We manufacture in Albuquerque and comply to FDA cGMP 210/211 OTC Pharma guidelines. - this is a fancy way of saying that our tablet is made under the same standards as over-the-counter pharmacy medications. Not only that, but we test everything from content uniformity (guaranteeing we have at least 10mg of CBD per dose) to equipment cleaning validations ensuring there is no contamination from other products to California compliant testing of our tablets and more. Every bottle has a batch number on it and the test results for each batch are easily accessible on our website via a QR code on the bottle. In short, we are a new way to take CBD, and we take quality very seriously.