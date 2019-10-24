Tayakede75
on October 24th, 2019
After I dropped and shattered my last tincture bottle I decided I was done. Cleaning up a $100 mess wasn't fun. The store I go to turned me on to these and I'm glad they did.
We now offer a (5ct) Glo Pack. It's a great way to try our Chewable CBD tablets or for when you are on the go! We know that you care about what you put into your body, and so do we. That's why we use the highest quality ingredients possible to make our tablets. You can rest easy knowing that you’re taking the finest CBD product available for you. • No Artificial Ingredients • CBD Isolate • Accurate Dosing • USADA and WADA Compliant • Manufactured in an FDA Regulated Facility • Third-Party Ingredient and Finished Product Testing • Delicious Chewable Tablet • Not a Messy Tincture or Sugary Gummy • Easy to Take (Think Chewable Vitamin or Altoid) • Fits in a Pocket or Purse • FREE Same Day Shipping (US Residents) Elderberry Flavor 5 Chewable Tablets 10mg CBD each
on October 21st, 2019
Great stuff. Easy to take, no sugar great for my diet and mind.
on October 21st, 2019
Love the sample pack.