About this product
Made with Extra Virgin Hemp Seed Oil, Cocoa Butter, Organic Beeswax, and custom scent based on scent selected. Medicinal Properties: Highly effective anti-inflammatory, targeted pain relief Intended For: Arthritic pain, fibromyalgia, tendon soreness, physical pains in specific areas Made with Extra Virgin Hemp Seed Oil, Cocoa Butter, Organic Beeswax, and scented with our Calming Lavender terpene blend – the Calm Balm is an amazing localized topical for those that need real relief!! Third Party Tested
