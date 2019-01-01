 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD topicals
  5. GoGreen Hemp CBD Balm Calming Purple Balm 1000mg 1oz

GoGreen Hemp CBD Balm Calming Purple Balm 1000mg 1oz

by GoGreen Hemp

$55.99MSRP

Made with Extra Virgin Hemp Seed Oil, Cocoa Butter, Organic Beeswax, and custom scent based on scent selected. Medicinal Properties: Highly effective anti-inflammatory, targeted pain relief Intended For: Arthritic pain, fibromyalgia, tendon soreness, physical pains in specific areas Made with Extra Virgin Hemp Seed Oil, Cocoa Butter, Organic Beeswax, and scented with our Calming Lavender terpene blend – the Calm Balm is an amazing localized topical for those that need real relief!! Third Party Tested

GoGreen products are created with quality and affordability in mind. Our goal is to serve and educate our customers about the incredible power of CBD and its potential to revolutionize the world. At GoGreen Hemp , we are driven by the potential of helping our customers find relief and satisfaction. We aspire to educate our consumers and business owners, as well as the general public about the potential of the hemp plant, not only medicinally, but also in our society as a whole. All of GoGreen Hemp’s products come from a licensed farm registered under The Colorado State Department of Agriculture. All of our phytocannabinoid hemp rich hemp is grown in compliance under section 7606 of the 2014 Federal Farm Bill.