  Home
  Products
  Hemp CBD
  Hemp CBD oil
  GoGreen Hemp CBD Oil Gel Capsules with Curcumin (25mg CBD + 10mg Curcumin) (30 capsules)

GoGreen Hemp CBD Oil Gel Capsules with Curcumin (25mg CBD + 10mg Curcumin) (30 capsules)

by GoGreen Hemp

oGreen Hemp CBD Soft Gel Capsules With Curcumin are perfect for those who want to get everything in one dose. Curcumin is known for it's anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidant properties, combining this with CBD creates the best of both worlds in one soft gel capsule. Our full spectrum pharmaceutical grade gel capsules have the highest bioavailability out of all of our products (nearly 4x higher). Our PCR soft gels are made with water-soluble PCR hemp oil, along with other minor phytocannabinoids such as CBG, CBN, CBC, and over 40 naturally-present terpenes. Expected Release Date: 2/19/2018 Product Attributes: - High Bioavailability - 25mg of CBD per capsule - 10mg of Curcumin per capsule - Non-GMO - GMP Complaint - Manufactured in the USA - Derived from Organically Grown Hemp

GoGreen products are created with quality and affordability in mind. Our goal is to serve and educate our customers about the incredible power of CBD and its potential to revolutionize the world. At GoGreen Hemp , we are driven by the potential of helping our customers find relief and satisfaction. We aspire to educate our consumers and business owners, as well as the general public about the potential of the hemp plant, not only medicinally, but also in our society as a whole. All of GoGreen Hemp’s products come from a licensed farm registered under The Colorado State Department of Agriculture. All of our phytocannabinoid hemp rich hemp is grown in compliance under section 7606 of the 2014 Federal Farm Bill.