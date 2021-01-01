Loading…
GoGreen Hemp CBD

GoGreen Hemp CBD

CBD Curcumin Softgels By GoGreen Hemp

About this product

oGreen Hemp CBD Soft Gel Capsules With Curcumin are perfect for those who want to get everything in one dose. Curcumin is known for it's anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidant properties, combining this with CBD creates the best of both worlds in one soft gel capsule.

Our full spectrum pharmaceutical grade gel capsules have the highest bioavailability out of all of our products (nearly 4x higher). Our PCR soft gels are made with water-soluble PCR hemp oil, along with other minor phytocannabinoids such as CBG, CBN, CBC, and over 40 naturally-present terpenes.

Product Attributes:

- High Bioavailability

- 25mg of CBD per capsule

- 10mg of Curcumin per capsule

- Non-GMO

- GMP Complaint

- Manufactured in the USA

- Derived from Organically Grown Hemp
