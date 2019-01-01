 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
GoGreen Hemp Cellulose CBD Face Mask

by GoGreen Hemp

$11.99MSRP

GoGreen Hemp Cellulose CBD Face Mask are infused with 0.0% THC hemp extract to promote healthy hydrated skin. CBD antioxidants work to undo skin damage from various outdoor elements (pollution and sun). Our proprietary mask wraps around your skin creating a reservoir for continuous absorption and better retention that are sure to leave you feeling refreshed. These face masks are made from natural cellulose that is found in wood pulp, which is fully biodegradable. This eco-friendly fabric has natural breathability and 50% greater moisture absorption compared to cotton masks. Tencel is great for those who have sensitive skin because of its fabric composition. Product Attributes: - 10mg Nano-Emulsified CBD - Vegan - Eco-Friendly - Cruelty Free - 0.0% THC

GoGreen products are created with quality and affordability in mind. Our goal is to serve and educate our customers about the incredible power of CBD and its potential to revolutionize the world. At GoGreen Hemp , we are driven by the potential of helping our customers find relief and satisfaction. We aspire to educate our consumers and business owners, as well as the general public about the potential of the hemp plant, not only medicinally, but also in our society as a whole. All of GoGreen Hemp’s products come from a licensed farm registered under The Colorado State Department of Agriculture. All of our phytocannabinoid hemp rich hemp is grown in compliance under section 7606 of the 2014 Federal Farm Bill.