GoGreen Hemp Cellulose CBD Face Mask are infused with 0.0% THC hemp extract to promote healthy hydrated skin. CBD antioxidants work to undo skin damage from various outdoor elements (pollution and sun). Our proprietary mask wraps around your skin creating a reservoir for continuous absorption and better retention that are sure to leave you feeling refreshed. These face masks are made from natural cellulose that is found in wood pulp, which is fully biodegradable. This eco-friendly fabric has natural breathability and 50% greater moisture absorption compared to cotton masks. Tencel is great for those who have sensitive skin because of its fabric composition. Product Attributes: - 10mg Nano-Emulsified CBD - Vegan - Eco-Friendly - Cruelty Free - 0.0% THC
