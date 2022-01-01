About this product
GoGreen Hemp Cellulose CBD Face Mask are infused with 0.0% THC hemp extract to promote healthy hydrated skin. CBD antioxidants work to undo skin damage from various outdoor elements (pollution and sun). Our proprietary mask wraps around your skin creating a reservoir for continuous absorption and better retention that are sure to leave you feeling refreshed.
These face masks are made from natural cellulose that is found in wood pulp, which is fully biodegradable. This eco-friendly fabric has natural breathability and 50% greater moisture absorption compared to cotton masks. Tencel is great for those who have sensitive skin because of its fabric composition.
Product Attributes:
- 10mg Nano-Emulsified CBD
- Vegan
- Eco-Friendly
- Cruelty Free
- 0.0% THC
About this brand
GoGreen Hemp CBD
The GoGreen CBD Hemp Gold Standard
Our drive comes from those who have trusted us and in return have found relief. Our passion is found in our CBD hemp products and can be seen through our vigorous product development process. We believe in never cutting corners in any aspect from manufacturing to customer service and we strive to provide our customers with only the best. Our use of pure and potent ingredients, proprietary blends, multi-level third-party testing and QR codes on every product that links directly to lab results for specific batches, are a testament of our commitment to our loyal customers. We lead the industry in transparency and are always one step ahead in our product innovation. We are dedicated to providing the best CBD hemp products possible and are proudly sold in 1000's of retail locations throughout the world.
We believe CBD hemp has the potential to change the world around us, and we are proud to help millions of people discover the benefits of this miraculous plant. We hope you will join the GoGreen family today.
