Purple Arrow

by Gold Leaf Gardens

Purple Arrow by Gold Leaf Gardens

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

When it comes to knocking out pain, no medical strain hits the target quite like Purple Arrow. This hybrid provides effective relief for severe pain while simultaneously inducing a sense of uplift and euphoria. Extremely well-rounded, Purple Arrow is potent without causing that over-medicated feeling of some pain relief strains. The uniqueness of this strain is complemented by its earthy aroma. Fragrant, herbal, and a little sweet, this strain tastes almost as good as it feels. When you need immediate relief and would like to stay off the couch, Purple Arrow is a fantastic choice.

We strive for excellence in everything we do. It is a value that begins in our living, organic gardens and permeates every aspect of our craft, down to the smallest packaging detail. Our soils are hand-crafted and infused with abundant microbial life to express the finest qualities of our cultivars. From here, no corners are cut. Plants are given extra time to bloom to their fullest potential, carefully harvested and finally cured through a slow and deliberate process of drying and aging. We grow for ourselves. Only when a flower is good enough for our own discerning tastes do we select it to wear the Gold Leaf name.