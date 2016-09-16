About this strain
Purple Arrow effects
Reported by real people like you
83 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
54% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
49% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
59% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
44% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
37% of people say it helps with anxiety
