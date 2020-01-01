 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Deep Cheese

by Golden Leaf Productions

Golden Leaf Productions Cannabis Flower Deep Cheese

About this product

Deep Cheese is the result of years of selective inbreeding aimed at emphasizing the legendary funk of sharp cheese flavors that fans of Cheese strains have grown attached to. By crossing two exemplary phenotypes of Cheese, breeder Dinafem has intensified the aroma and stabilized the genetics to produce a balance of indica and sativa effects that relax the body and stimulate the mind

About this brand

Producers of high end medical cannabis