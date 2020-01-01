About this product

These 25 mg vegan capsules contain only organic cannabidiol and raw organic cacao butter. Raw cacao butter is packed full of antioxidants and essential fatty acids. These compounds, along with the "bliss chemicals" (such as anandamide) in cacao butter, work synergistically with the CBD to enhance it's efficacy and increase bioavailability. Take 1 (or more), 25 mg CBD capsule as needed throughout your day. The recommended daily dose varies per individual, but approximately 25 mg per day is a good starting range for general upkeep. To see best results we suggest taking it daily for at least a few weeks to saturate your system. We recommend taking CBD along with a high quality omega 3 supplement or a diet sufficient in omega 3s to ensure the best results. Feel free to contact us with questions through our website. *Contains no soy, wheat, corn, starch, or sugar Legal anywhere in the US. All our products are third-party lab tested at Analytical 360 in Seattle, WA.