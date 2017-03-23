 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Oil Vaporizer Cartridges

by Golden Brands

Customizable, perfect if you already own a vape pen battery. Our Cartridges are cost effective, each unit supplies approximately 250 doses. CO2 Extraction for 100% Pure Cannabis, Naturally. We only use medical grade CO2. Butane and other toxic gases are never used. Our products are pure and natural. We never use carcinogens in the production of our extracts Purity means you can trust our product is right for you and our process is carbon neutral.

kjreed

The only other product I prefer to this is the ion cartridges. Great natural flavor. #420sweepstakes

YrHighness

While working in a dispensary this was the #1 returned or "disliked" cartridge. I personally liked the flavor after Golden Xtrx changed their processes, however there are still better quality products out there for the price. Last choice if any...

jpgreen

I love the entire concept behind extraction. Absolutely blown away by the flavor and ease of use. New to oils. Great product.

Golden masterfully crafts premium CO2 extracted cannabis oil products that deliver the ultimate in form, flavor and function. While paying homage to its medical legacy, we re-imagine the modern cannabis experience with our commitment to exceptionally crafted oils and innovative delivery systems. From smokeless portable vape pens to artisanal edibles, pre-rolls to premium flower, GoldenXTRX provides medical and recreational patients alike with the highest quality and most enjoyable user experience.