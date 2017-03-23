Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Customizable, perfect if you already own a vape pen battery. Our Cartridges are cost effective, each unit supplies approximately 250 doses. CO2 Extraction for 100% Pure Cannabis, Naturally. We only use medical grade CO2. Butane and other toxic gases are never used. Our products are pure and natural. We never use carcinogens in the production of our extracts Purity means you can trust our product is right for you and our process is carbon neutral.
on March 23rd, 2017
The only other product I prefer to this is the ion cartridges. Great natural flavor. #420sweepstakes
on March 20th, 2017
While working in a dispensary this was the #1 returned or "disliked" cartridge. I personally liked the flavor after Golden Xtrx changed their processes, however there are still better quality products out there for the price. Last choice if any...
on July 11th, 2016
I love the entire concept behind extraction. Absolutely blown away by the flavor and ease of use. New to oils. Great product.