About this product

Customizable, perfect if you already own a vape pen battery. Our Cartridges are cost effective, each unit supplies approximately 250 doses. CO2 Extraction for 100% Pure Cannabis, Naturally. We only use medical grade CO2. Butane and other toxic gases are never used. Our products are pure and natural. We never use carcinogens in the production of our extracts Purity means you can trust our product is right for you and our process is carbon neutral.