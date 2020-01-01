 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  3. Golden Brands
Golden Brands

Meet the New Golden!

About Golden Brands

Golden masterfully crafts premium CO2 extracted cannabis oil products that deliver the ultimate in form, flavor and function. While paying homage to its medical legacy, we re-imagine the modern cannabis experience with our commitment to exceptionally crafted oils and innovative delivery systems. From smokeless portable vape pens to artisanal edibles, pre-rolls to premium flower, GoldenXTRX provides medical and recreational patients alike with the highest quality and most enjoyable user experience.

Available in

United States, Oregon