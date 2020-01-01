 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Mag Landrace RSO 1g

by Goldleaf

Mag Landrace RSO 1g

About this product

About this strain

Mag Landrace

Mag Landrace

Mag Landrace by Ataraxia is an Iranian landrace propagated in the great state of Illinois. This heavy bud grow dense flower speckled with vivid hues of purple and orange. The strain's aroma is a mixture of earthy spice and diesel while the effects lay into the body, helping mitigate pain, stress, and restlessness. 

About this brand

Goldleaf exists to bring a clear and credible perspective by pairing compelling design with the latest peer-reviewed research, making the complex more approachable—beautiful, even. Specializing in guided notebooks and elegant print design for cannabis patients, growers and enthusiasts alike, Goldleaf products are offered worldwide in the hope that a more thoughtful, educated, and eye-catching perspective will help shift the conversation towards a more holistic future. Cannabis research is evolving quickly, which is why Goldleaf creates in small batches to stay in step with current findings. Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, Goldleaf also provides custom design services for like-minded organizations around the world.