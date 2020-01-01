Motor Breath RSO 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Be the first to review this product.
Mag Landrace by Ataraxia is an Iranian landrace propagated in the great state of Illinois. This heavy bud grow dense flower speckled with vivid hues of purple and orange. The strain’s aroma is a mixture of earthy spice and diesel while the effects lay into the body, helping mitigate pain, stress, and restlessness.