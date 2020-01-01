 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
A Science-Forward Printing Co For The Cannabis Community

The Cannabis Taster: A cannabis adventurer's pocket journal
The Patient Journal: A medical cannabis companion
Botanical Illustration Prints
Infographics & Charts
With all of the myths and misconceptions surrounding the cannabis conversation, it’s easy to miss the forest for the trees. Goldleaf exists to bring a clear and credible perspective by pairing compelling design with the latest peer-reviewed research, making the complex more approachable—beautiful, even. Specializing in guided notebooks and elegant print design for cannabis patients, growers and enthusiasts alike, Goldleaf products are offered worldwide in the hope that a more thoughtful, educated, and eye-catching perspective will help shift the conversation towards a more holistic future. Cannabis research is evolving quickly, which is why Goldleaf creates in small batches to stay in step with current findings. Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, Goldleaf also provides custom design services for like-minded organizations around the world.

Worldwide, United States, Canada