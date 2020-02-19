InhaleSoulExhaleOld on February 19th, 2020

If you like body highs (only) this is a good go-to. It’s not a heavy sedation - I didn’t feel like I was going to sink into the couch and never be able to get up, but I did feel a sense of relief throughout, a lightness even. It feels very mild, but in a pleasant sense, and I could even see being able to do this during the day because it doesn’t really touch the mind much. I had no paranoia, anxiety, or dark shadowy thoughts (which I’m sensitive to having, but in particular with sativas, and this is an Indica). Just light, airy, mild sensations. IMO it would be good to use Cashmere for restorative yoga, or a quiet meditation that works on breathing. It’s very pleasant, not overpowering, but if you prefer intense highs or a heavy sedated feeling, this is probably not for you. I only rated 4 stars for my own personal preference (I reserve 5 stars for cannabis that lends to dreamy like visions, like Blue Dream), but like anything else, it’s all subjective anyways.