  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Goodmints 1:1

Goodmints 1:1

by goodbrands

Extracted from our top-selling, sun-grown greenhouse cannabis, goodflower , goodmints are the first rapid onset, great-tasting mint to hit the California market. With an invigorating minty flavor and no chemically taste, goodmints promise flavor and fast-action (3-10 minutes). They’re the mint you’d buy instead of Altoids and the infused product you’ll use to replace other cannabis edibles. Great Taste. Fast Action. Good In. Good Out.

Goodbrands is the official cannabis of good times and natural living. We grow the best varieties under the California sun, using sustainable practices, fair wages, pure waters, and no pesticides.