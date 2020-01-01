About this product

Introducing goodbrands .5 gram cartridge of gently refined, small batch full-spectrum amber oil with all plant derived cannabinoids and terpenes. The closest thing to a full flower experience. Sustainably grown with love in our garden. Made with our favorite hybrids so you can reboot with flower power that buoys the spirit, boosts creativity, and intensifies social interactions. Natural ratios of cannabinoids in each strain Ultra-cold Co2 extraction process maintains the purity, flavor, and beneficial components No additives, only pure cannabis terpenes from 100% whole plant flower and trim .5g Cartridges