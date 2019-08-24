 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
T.I.T.S. - 3.5g

by Granpa’s Finest

About this product

Flower - 3.5g Indica THC: 201.4 MG/G CBD < 2.0 MG/G

2 customer reviews

batshitcrazy71

Been on a quest for TITS since I first tried it. Can't find in Bay Area. Any clues?

Dayman17

The name, lack of information and really, the price all made me turn away from this great strain at first. Actually, the only reason I got it was because of a shortage of GG4 from my dispencary. Now to the point, T.I.T.S...This Is The Shit! Euphoric like Green Crack and mellow like a heavy sesh of GDP. I felt like it gave me the ability to choose while in the settling of the cerebral attack wether I wanted to drift or get things done. Long story short, great bud for people with kids or that are stuck on the Indica heavy side of things. Shout out to DC GreenKings for the introduction.

About this brand

Diamondback Genetics.